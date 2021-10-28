Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USIG. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 68,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 151.0% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 59,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,423,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 814,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $909,000.

NASDAQ USIG opened at $60.30 on Thursday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $62.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $60.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

