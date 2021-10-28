Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,048 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.13% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.97 and a 1 year high of $51.47.

