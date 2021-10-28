Assetmark Inc. Acquires 108,303 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 1,560.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,303 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $13,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

LOGI opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.81. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.9481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

