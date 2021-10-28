Assetmark Inc. Has $13.23 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.2% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 125,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

NYSE:MDT opened at $122.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

