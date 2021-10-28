iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $14,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $53.33.

