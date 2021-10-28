Engine NO. 1 LLC Acquires New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,000. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $124,004,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $618,723,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock traded up $19.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,411.73. The stock had a trading volume of 53,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,865. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,353.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,381.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.23.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

