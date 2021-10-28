3,749 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. PayPal comprises 0.3% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after buying an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after buying an additional 620,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after buying an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.07. 199,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,847,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.81 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.26.
In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
