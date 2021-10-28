Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Trimble posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other Trimble news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $305,299.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,578.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Trimble by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.43. 2,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,408. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trimble has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

