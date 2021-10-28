Assetmark Inc. Has $17.78 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $17,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,196,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,202,000 after buying an additional 150,429 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after buying an additional 1,446,914 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,108,000 after purchasing an additional 592,956 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,109,000 after purchasing an additional 106,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,677,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,854,000 after purchasing an additional 85,544 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

CHKP opened at $118.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

