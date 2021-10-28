iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 492,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $19,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFF. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 407.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $39.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

