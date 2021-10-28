Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,082,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,484 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.24% of Assurant worth $481,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,604,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,122,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIZ opened at $161.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.28. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.58 and a 12 month high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.34.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

