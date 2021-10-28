Assetmark Inc. Acquires 36,321 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,321 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.34% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $20,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.58. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

