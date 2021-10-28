Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.49

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$74.49 and last traded at C$74.45, with a volume of 18233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$73.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$78.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The stock has a market cap of C$21.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$71.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

