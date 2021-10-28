Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Shares Gap Up to $22.95

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.95, but opened at $24.38. Ethan Allen Interiors shares last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 3,687 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $573.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.30 million. Research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

