Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $121.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Discover Financial’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. Expansion in the global payments business and an attractive core business poise the company well for growth. A gradual economic recovery and improved consumer spending is providing an impetus to its sales volume. The company's strong balance sheet is another positive, highlighted by its cash and investment securities being higher than long-term borrowings. A solid financial position enables it to deploy capital via buybacks and dividends. However, its expenses are expected to increase going forward, which will restrict the margins. Provision for loan losses bothers remain a concern. Its third-quarter earnings of $3.54 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5% on increased revenues, new account growth and a consistently strong credit performance.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.41.

DFS stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.84. 29,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.87 and its 200-day moving average is $120.10.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,727,648. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

