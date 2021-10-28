Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Update

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 265.4% from the September 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Fosterville South Exploration stock traded down 0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,185. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.92. Fosterville South Exploration has a fifty-two week low of 0.70 and a fifty-two week high of 2.67.

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

