Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Short Interest Up 222.2% in October

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 222.2% from the September 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WEI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.99. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,033. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. Weidai has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Weidai during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Weidai during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Weidai by 81.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 26,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Weidai during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Weidai by 2.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Weidai Ltd. engages in the provision of auto-backed financing solutions. It transforms used automobiles, a type of no-standard collateral into investable assets to provide accessible credit for small and micro enterprises, and connects the borrowers with institutional funding partners through its platform.

