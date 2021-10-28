Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Up 242.5% in October

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a growth of 242.5% from the September 30th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 72.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 45,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NHS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,170. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.