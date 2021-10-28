Royal Bank of Canada Sells 152,482 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,057,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,482 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in General Mills were worth $247,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,068,000 after purchasing an additional 553,497 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,942,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,800,000 after purchasing an additional 203,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

NYSE:GIS opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.