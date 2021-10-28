Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,761 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,898,000 after buying an additional 63,235 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,330,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,238,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $201,642,000 after buying an additional 123,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRC opened at $154.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.23 and a 200 day moving average of $126.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.60. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRC. Morgan Stanley lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. KeyCorp lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

