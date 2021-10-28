Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,479 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.12% of Casella Waste Systems worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWST. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 658.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.
CWST stock opened at $82.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $84.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.34.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Casella Waste Systems Company Profile
Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.
