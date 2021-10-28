Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.91 Million Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 138.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,696 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in IAA were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,592,000 after acquiring an additional 419,209 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 22.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,888,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,916 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,641,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,668,000 after acquiring an additional 69,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in IAA by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,866,000 after buying an additional 916,493 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in IAA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,812,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,246,000 after buying an additional 181,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

IAA stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.45. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.16 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The company had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.