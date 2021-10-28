Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 180.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of VMI opened at $224.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.57 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.