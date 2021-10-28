Amundi Invests $105.78 Million in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 146,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,780,000. Amundi owned about 0.08% of Charter Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after acquiring an additional 321,647 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,204,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,996,000 after acquiring an additional 172,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Charter Communications by 4,812.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,996,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $714.51 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $764.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $717.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.29.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

