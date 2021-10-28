Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $460.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.

TWLO has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.09.

TWLO stock opened at $345.66 on Thursday. Twilio has a 52 week low of $254.82 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $345.06 and a 200 day moving average of $354.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total value of $1,189,347.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,743 shares of company stock worth $48,878,612. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

