Ares Capital Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ares Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.47.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,555,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,824,000 after purchasing an additional 111,157 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,211,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after purchasing an additional 142,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.