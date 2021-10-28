LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.78-$3.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.69. LKQ also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.780-$3.880 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.83.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.70. 13,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.70.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

