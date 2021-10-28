Amundi Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 498,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 465,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $219,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $229,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $1,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,399 shares of company stock worth $40,878,284. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

CRWD opened at $279.00 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $297.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.