Amundi Acquires New Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Amundi acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 649,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,764,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.53% of The Clorox as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $159.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.97. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Clorox from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.28.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

