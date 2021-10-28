Amundi Buys New Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,863,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,560,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $1,073,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,190,000 after purchasing an additional 39,922 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $262,000. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CCEP opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.62. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading: Put Option
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.