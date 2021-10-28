Amundi Buys New Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,863,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,560,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $1,073,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,190,000 after purchasing an additional 39,922 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $262,000. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCEP opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.62. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

