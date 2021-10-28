Opaleye Management Inc. Grows Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 330,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,222 shares during the quarter. Protagonist Therapeutics comprises about 2.5% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $14,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

NASDAQ PTGX traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $32.36. 3,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,551. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.97. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.