L’Oréal (LRLCY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

10/25/2021 – L’Oréal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/22/2021 – L’Oréal had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/22/2021 – L’Oréal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/20/2021 – L’Oréal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

OTCMKTS LRLCY traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.91 and a 200 day moving average of $88.58. L’Oréal S.A. has a one year low of $64.28 and a one year high of $95.36.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

