Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Sold by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. lessened its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Seres Therapeutics accounts for about 1.0% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Seres Therapeutics worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 355.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of MCRB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.24. 1,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,897. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $572.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

