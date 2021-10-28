Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,871 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.05% of Zymeworks worth $84,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 215,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 938.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1,022.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.99.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZYME. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

