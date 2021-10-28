McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,747 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD opened at $242.73 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $249.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.67. The firm has a market cap of $181.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.