Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 143,994 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1,043.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,994 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $21,720,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,510,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,376,000 after buying an additional 71,465 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 102,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Xcel Energy by 24.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 211,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,913,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.21. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

