Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $169.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. On average, analysts expect Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $955.98 million, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $112,369.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 233,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,084.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 21,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $315,328.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,149 shares of company stock worth $449,846. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

