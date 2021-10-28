Short Interest in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Declines By 97.4%

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 138.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $596,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 29.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 36.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FPA remained flat at $$33.07 during trading hours on Thursday. 142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,926. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $37.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

