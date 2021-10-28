Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.580-$3.620 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Cowen upgraded Baxter International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.75.
Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $81.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $88.32.
About Baxter International
Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.
