Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.580-$3.620 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Cowen upgraded Baxter International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $81.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

