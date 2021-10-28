Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Down 89.9% in October

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the September 30th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GENY traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,527. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.64. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $67.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENY. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 1,297.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 104,921 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 396.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,871 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,113,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, Systelligence LLC increased its holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 52.8% in the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 103,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares during the last quarter.

