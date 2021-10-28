Barclays Lowers Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $30.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Get Dana alerts:

NYSE DAN traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,488. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dana will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Dana in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dana by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Dana by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dana by 110.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Dana by 57.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 793,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288,714 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.