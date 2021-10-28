Short Interest in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Rises By 170.8%

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 170.8% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,364,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Evo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Evo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,395,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Evo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Evo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOJ remained flat at $$9.74 during trading hours on Thursday. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,079. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69. Evo Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

