Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stephens from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MIME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

MIME traded up $4.32 on Thursday, hitting $73.26. 6,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,030. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 133.62, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $71.84.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $3,299,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $211,278.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $771,378.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,908 shares of company stock worth $15,025,453 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

