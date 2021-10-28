Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) PT Lowered to $38.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHUY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Shares of CHUY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.76. 69 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,981. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $108.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at about $25,883,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,952,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 115,063 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 113,338 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1,580.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 112,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.