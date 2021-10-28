Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.52-10.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.34. Linde also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.520-$10.620 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $337.20.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $316.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $163.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $321.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.88 and a 200-day moving average of $298.32.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Linde will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Linde stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Linde worth $570,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

