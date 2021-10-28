Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 451 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $797.80.

NYSE:SAM opened at $485.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.73.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.