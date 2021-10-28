Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,839,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Jabil by 27.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,230,000 after buying an additional 695,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,218,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Jabil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,287,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Jabil by 21.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,426,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,252,000 after buying an additional 256,023 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,506,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $180,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,191 shares of company stock worth $7,263,564 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $64.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

