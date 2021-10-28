Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,878 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,762,000 after acquiring an additional 68,002 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 58,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 30.0% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 74,980 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 124.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 35,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.15.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

