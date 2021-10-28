Utah Retirement Systems Grows Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAM. Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $797.80.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $485.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.73. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.