Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in Henry Schein by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,467,000 after purchasing an additional 789,655 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,854,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,772,000 after acquiring an additional 235,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,603,000 after acquiring an additional 47,496 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,126,000 after purchasing an additional 292,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,834,000 after purchasing an additional 641,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

HSIC stock opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.43. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.